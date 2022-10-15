Azealia Banks is letting her disdain for Nicki Minaj be known once again, this time after inserting herself in the ongoing beef between the “Barbie Dreams” hitmaker and 23-year-old Latto.

In case you missed it, the Ohio-born rap diva and the “Queen of Rap” began feuding after the latter shared her thoughts about the Grammy nominations during a live stream, asserting that if her own “Super Freaky Girl” track was placed in the Pop category rather than Rap, then Latto’s “Big Energy” deserves to be slotted there too.

I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY. If SFG has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll. I’d actually LUV 2 c a more street record win- male OR female! IJS rightIsRight 🫡 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 13, 2022

“I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we [are] ALL being treated FAIRLY, If [‘Super Freaky Girl’] has [2 billion views] moved out RAP then so does ‘Big Energy,'” Minaj tweeted afterward.

The 777 artist responded with a subliminal tweet of her own, writing, “Damn I can’t win for losing… all these awards/noms I can’t even celebrate,” only leading to more tense words exchanges between the two, followed by audio receipts from a heated phone call that took place amongst them.

While many people have shared their opinion on the drama, none have been more poignant than Azealia Banks, who has made a habit of inserting her thoughts into virtually any scandal surrounding Minaj. “The Barbz need to petition to get Nicki Minaj some rehab and mental health services through the Grammys music cars program,” the “212” singer suggested on her Instagram Story earlier this week.

Azealia Banks says Nicki Minaj needs “serious help” following Latto beef 😳https://t.co/FoC4kxW3kg pic.twitter.com/jrPg8Kz4ea — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 14, 2022

“It’s becoming painstakingly clear that this woman needs serious help, because this level of anger is not normal at all,” she continued. “It’s getting scary watching her spiral like this with a child in tow.”

“Like imagine how lonely and confused her kid feels hearing her scream and rage 24/7. There’s no way he’s getting the attention/love he needs from her when she is this consumed with anger. I feel really really bad for the kid. Clearly, other women are more important to her than he is,” Banks asserted before once again putting the idea of rehab on the table.

The New York-born artist continued to lash out at Minaj, writing, “The girls are stunting on you with the lavish birthday parties, magazine covers with their kids. All you have for papa bear is a bag of frozen wingettes and a can of Crisco. Get it together sis you look extremely low-class. Boring ass crybaby… shut up. Go on Love & Hip Hop with all this weak shit. For f*cks sake.”

Banks then went on to compare the 39-year-old mother of one to Whitney Houston. “Whitney Houston was suffering,” she wrote, “and we didn’t step in to help her.”

“We let her suffer, like Chaka Khan is suffering and we’re not stepping in to like fix it or try. This woman Nicki Minaj is suffering and it’s like c’mon what are we gonna do? Just like laugh at her?”

Read more about Latto’s heated Twitter beef with Nicki Minaj here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

[Via]