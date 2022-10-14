Nicki Minaj has time this year. After indulging in a low-key social media spat Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and more budding female rappers in recent months, the Barb added Latto to her list of enemies.

Nicki Minaj

After slamming the Grammys for taking her song “Super Freaky Girl” out of the rap category, Nicki throw Latto’s “Big Energy” in the mix, claiming that the Mariah Carey sampled record shouldn’t be considered for a rap Grammy either.

I’ll die on this hill by myself! Everybody ain’t lying on you! We see the pattern! BFFR! — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) October 14, 2022

After hours of back and forth digs between the 39-year old star and the 23-year old rapper, NLE Choppa inadvertently found himself in the mix. Amid Nicki and Latto’s Twitter exchange, the Memphis rapper tweeted, I Vow When I Become A OG in This Music Shit To Never Hate On The Ones Coming Up. I Vow To Lift Them Up That Ladder, I Vow To Light That Torch And Keep Passing It.”

I Vow When I Become A OG in This Music Shit To Never Hate On The Ones Coming Up. I Vow To Lift Them Up That Ladder, I Vow To Light That Torch And Keep Passing It. I Vow To Show Love Instead Of Spite, I Vow To Give The Advice Needed, I Vow To Be A Idol To Them And Never A Rival 💯 — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) October 14, 2022

Assuming the tweet was directed to her, Nicki proceeded to share an old DM of NLE asking her for a feature. She captioned the screenshot, “Notice a patter? U only get called old when you pass on their features. I ain’t never diss my idols for not giving me a feature.” However, the “Walk Em’ Down” rapper assured the Barb that his tweet wasn’t directed at her. “I wasn’t even talking about you love,” he replied.

Minaj has since deleted the tweet. However, NLE wasn’t done. “Y’all steady saying I’m talking bout somebody. Ion care what nobody else got going I’m speaking on PERSONAL experiences I’ve had with people I looked up to before I came up,” he tweeted.

Nicki has since deleted her tweets.

The feature was never the problem..u passed on the TWO songs I sent & I still showed love??? U not the only person I’ve sent songs to that passed lmao. Never took offense. IMA RAPPER. Cute way to spin the narrative tho https://t.co/lvLjG1BI4T — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) October 14, 2022

BEEN subbing… super freaky grandma is married AND related to fucking rapists. You ain’t gone bully me BITCH! My idol turned rival now u hating! https://t.co/SGc78CZqDc pic.twitter.com/WOIxu4bu1n — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) October 14, 2022