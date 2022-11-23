Nothing gets past internet sleuths, and they recently spotted a few noticeable retweets from Latto. The 777 hitmaker has been the week’s talk after 130 of her songs were reportedly leaked. Social media users quickly began snipping and sharing the tracks, and they soon learned many were for reference. Several songs were familiar, including Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj’s “Blick Blick,” and Bia’s “Whole Lotta Money.”

The topic of writing one’s rhymes as a rapper has been heavily discussed in Hip Hop. From one generation to the next, people debate whether or not a rapper needs to write their lyrics. Responses have been mixed for decades, however, when fans heard Latto spitting her peers’ bars, controversy ensued.

Artists have long collaborated with songwriters and ghostwriters to help spin their most popular tracks. Yet, it is still hailed as more respectable in some circles if a rapper writes their own songs. Coi Leray and Bia emerged to defend their abilities as people accused them of not being responsible for their tracks.

Leaks can be devastating for artists, and since the announcement of her controversy, Latto has remained relatively silent. She hasn’t made any formal statement about the leaks, but she did refresh memories by retweeting some of her old posts. One was an infamous mention during her heated online exchange with Nicki Minaj.

“I’ll post em my got damn self. They’ll all tell u I WRITE TOO!” Latto told her former idol back in October. “I heard a few of ur refs before they came out too boo. U forgot WE ALL collab w the same writers?? Difference is I don’t deny it. The world seen me writing since 16 on national TV tho.”

She also added this one from September: “Believe all the rumors, talk all the sh*t… I truly no longer give a damn like at all lol LIFE IS GREAT!!!”

It is still unclear where the source of the leak originated.

