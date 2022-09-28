No one is safe with it comes to the wrath of Azealia Banks — especially her fellow female rappers. Last month, the Harlem rapper refueled her beef with Nicki Minaj after claiming that the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper was responsible for putting an end to her upcoming reality show. Azealia shared via Instagram that she was supposed to start filming a show with an undisclosed network, “but apparently Nicki gave the network an ultimatum because she knows I’ll have better ratings.”

Azealia Banks walks the runway for Kim Shui during NYFW: The Shows at Gallery at Spring Studios

The “212” rapper went on to unload on Nicki, claiming that the network execs, “all hate her and think she’s ghetto, terrible to work with, overweight and boring.” Though Nicki hasn’t responded to the accusations, Azealia still hasn’t let up on the Queens rapper. On Tuesday (September 27), Banks reignited her feud with Minaj by targeting the 39-year old’s beef with Cardi B. “Nicki is so obsessed with Cardi it’s only making me like cardi more,” Azaelia shared via Instagram.

“Nicki is giving twenty levels of peasy black girl with the burnt perm who is jealous of the Spanish girl that just moved down the block.” The controversial rapper continued on blasting the Barb for relying on “tokenism” to get ahead in the game. “A smart Nicki would have done the cardi, doja, Megan collabs smiled in their faces while safaree worked on her album in the background then came through and dominated. Without showing the world how desperately you’ve relied on tokenism and sabotaging other black female rappers behind the scenes.”

This isn’t the first time AB appeared to be team Cardi. Over the summer, she made headlines for calling the Bronx rapper an industry plant, but later clarified her statement, adding, “But sis took advantage of the opportunity and rode that bi**h the f**K out, assembled the right team, seized the moment and made herself a cultural mainstay. U have to respect it.”

Nicki Minaj has yet to comment on Azealia’s comments. Share your thoughts below.