grammys snub
- Pop CultureJordin Sparks Suggests Chris Brown & Rihanna Beef Caused "No Air" Grammys Snub: WatchThe "American Idol" alum sat down for Cut's "Truth or Drink" video series, answering questions about listening to her own music in the bedroom and missing out on major awards.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureSummer Walker Teases Soul Music Coming Soon Following Grammys SnubThe R&B singer-songwriter is going back to her roots with her upcoming EP.By Jada Ojii
- GramNicki Minaj Trends Amid Grammy Snub The Barbs wasted no time airing out their grievances.By Lamar Banks
- MusicSummer Walker On Grammys Snub: "The Math Is Literally Not Mathing"Once again, The Recording Academy failed to recognize Summer's album.By Erika Marie
- MusicRoddy Ricch Pressed The Grammys For Snubbing Lil Baby & Lil Uzi Vert: ReportRoddy Ricch believes that artists like Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Baby deserve Grammy nominations.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureGrammy Chief Addresses The Weeknd’s Boycott Following Ban On Secret CommitteesThe head of the Recording Academy addressed The Weeknd's boycott and the role it played in eliminating secret committees. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureIs Doja Cat Getting The "Nicki Minaj Treatment" At The Grammys?Nicki Minaj is trending despite not appearing, performing at, or being nominated at the 2021 Grammy Awards.By Alex Zidel
- MusicThe Weeknd Is Over Grammy Snub: "I Suck At Giving Speeches Anyway"The Weeknd and his day-to-day team speak on the aftermath of his GRAMMY Awards snub.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSZA Speaks On Grammy Snub: "It's An Old Energy To Me"SZA is reflecting on her Grammy snub.By Madusa S.
- MusicKid Cudi Reacts To The Weeknd's GRAMMY Snub: "Abel Was Robbed"Kid Cudi is as frustrated as the rest of us upon hearing that The Weeknd was nominated in zero categories at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards.By Alex Zidel
- MusicThe Weeknd Snubbed With Zero GRAMMY NominationsThe Weeknd was surprisingly not nominated for any categories at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsPusha-T Comments On Cardi B Winning Grammy Award Over HimIn a new cover story, Pusha-T speaks on losing the Grammy Award to Cardi B for Best Rap Album.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAriana Grande Blows Up After Cardi B Wins Grammy Award Over Mac MillerAriana Grande was not pleased at all that Mac Miller lost to Cardi B.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJ. Cole Fans Ponder Why He Was Snubbed Of Any Grammy NominationsJ. Cole is only nominated for his work as a featured artist.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBusta Rhymes Explains Why Kendrick Lamar Is More Respected Than Drake"At the end of the day, people respect substance."By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentKendrick Lamar's Pulitzer Prize Is A Hip-Hop TriumphKendrick Lamar's Pulitzer is a groundbreaking moment for hip-hop.By Luke Hinz
- MusicSZA Reflects On Grammy Awards SnubSZA sets the record straight about getting the snub on Grammy night in exclusive GQ interview.
By Devin Ch
- MusicMetro Boomin Unfazed By "Producer Of The Year" Grammy SnubYoung Metro Boomin isn't holding any grudges. By Mitch Findlay