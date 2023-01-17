It’s been 15 years since Jordin Sparks and Chris Brown came together to make magic on “No Air.“ To this day, though, the American Idol alum continues to defend her friend. In the past, she’s shut down those who continue to bring up the father of three’s prior allegations of abuse – even though they may have cost her a Grammy.

Earlier this month, the “One Step At A Time” hitmaker appeared on Cut’s “Truth or Drink” video series. During the interview, the host couldn’t help but go back in time to the 2009 award ceremony. At the time, Breezy was arrested due to an altercation with his then-girlfriend, Rihanna.

Singers Jordin Sparks and Chris Brown in the audience during the 2007 American Music Awards held at the Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on November 18, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/AMA/Getty Images for AMA)

According to Sparks, she found out about the incident “like everybody else [did].” As she recalls, label publicists approached her on the red carpet, telling the singer, “You know nothing.”

At the time, she had no idea about what happened, just that “No Air” was up for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals at the Grammys. Under normal circumstances, the night would’ve been a dream come true. However, it obviously took a turn for the worse after Breezy’s arrest.

Sparks says she found out the truth during the ceremony. At first, she was confident that they “had a really good chance of winning.” Ultimately, though, it was Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ work on “Gone Gone Gone (Done Moved On)” that took the trophy.

“I couldn’t believe it,” the 33-year-old told Cut. “A lot of stuff that happened after that was not me. I think a lot of the powers that had a hand in, like… [I] didn’t know the ins and outs of the industry,” she further explained.

Reliving what could’ve been with “No Air” is never easy. Luckily, the interview also found Sparks happily discussing her solo music and her relationship. “Have you ever done the nasty while listening to your own music?” the host asked her.

From off-camera, her husband, Dana Isaiah quickly answers for her, “Yes.” As his wife laughs, she jokes, “I don’t even get to take a shot, damn it!” Afterward, she says the track of choice for the bedroom is “Silhouette” from her Right Here Right Now album.

Check out Jordin Sparks’ full “Truth or Drink” episode below, and check back later for more music news updates.

[Via]