This year’s American Music Awards has been quite controversial, thanks to producers excluding Chris Brown. At the 25th hour, the award show decided to cut Brown’s Michael Jackson tribute—a performance that reportedly hosted a look from Ciara. Understandably, Brown was angered by the last-minute move and took to social media to question when he was being silenced.

Rather quickly, several of his famous peers called out the AMAs. Tank and Jermaine Dupri shared videos to social media, but on the AMA stage, Kelly Rowland checked booing naysayers.

Brown won the Favorite Male R&B Artist award but didn’t attend the ceremony amid his drama with production. Rowland accepted on his behalf, and when several in the crowd booed, she put them in their place. Instead, she accepted the award on his behalf and honored his accomplishments.

However, not everyone shares her sentiments. Brown’s personal and professional life has been riddled with controversy, including numerous allegations of abuse. In 2009, Rihanna emerged with a beaten and bloodied face following a fight with Brown. The singer’s ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, accused him of punching her and pushing her down the stairs. She also alleged that he harassed her with threats.

That’s fucked up the AMAs canceled Chris brown performance. He ain’t did nothing wrong publicly lately that y’all can say is the reason. — lil duval (@lilduval) November 19, 2022

There has also been a reported string of allegations of violence from women who claimed they had encounters with him at his concerts or nightclubs. Brown has also been hit with several lawsuits alleging sexual assault.

These instances were brought up on social media timelines as people debated whether or not Brown should have performed at the AMAs. Like Rowland, Brown’s “No Air” collaborator Jordin Sparks supports him during this time. TMZ caught up with the songbird, and she praised his talents.

“Honestly, I think that shouldn’t even be a conversation anymore,” Sparks said of Brown’s controversies. “It’s about his talent, and they just shouldn’t have canceled the performance. That’s how I feel about it.”

“People deserve to be able to grow and learn and be able to live their life without things hanging over them. Everybody deserves that.” Check out Jordin Sparks speaking her mind in full below.

