Ciara is not shy about her love of performing. The “Level Up” singer recently revealed that she was set to take the stage with Chris Brown during his cancelled American Music Awards performance. The two were slated to honor the legendary Michael Jackson to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his classic Thriller album.

Ultimately, producers of the award ceremony opted to cancel Chris Brown’s performance. According to reports, ABC executives didn’t like “the prospect of a convicted domestic abuser feting an alleged child molester on a Disney network.” Ciara took to social media to express her disappointment in the highly anticipated performance being cancelled.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Singers Ciara (L) and Chris Brown perform onstage during the 2008 BET Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on June 24, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“MJ thank you for the inspiration you’ve given us all! Thriller 40th Anniversary. @ChrisBrown you’re a rare breed of this generation. Always fun to rock with you,” Ciara shared. Friends of both performers also went to social media to share their thoughts on the nixed performance. Why did they cancel his performance?! Chris needs to do Michael Jackson on Broadway or in Vegas,” Kandi Burress shared. Comedian DC YoungFly says he hopes another platform picks up the epic performance. “Hope somebody pick thisss upp@I wanna seeee this sh**”

Kelly Rowland accepted the award for Favorite Male R&B artist on Chris Brown’s behalf. She shared a sweet message to Brown as the crowd booed the controversial singer. “I wanted to tell Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music. And I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer. I’ll take this award, bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations. And congratulations to all the nominees in this category.”

A spokesperson for Dick Clark Productions released a statement regarding Brown’s cancelled performance. “Live shows change all the time, it’s the nature of this business; unfortunately, this element of the AMAs didn’t come together as we couldn’t align on the performance, to no fault of Chris Brown.”

Check out a snippet of Ciara and Chris Brown’s performance above.