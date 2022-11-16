Ciara is known for her light, positive energy. It’s rare for the singer to share her personal thoughts on the Internet. On Tuesday, Ciara spoke about her growth over the years and briefly mentioned her 2014 split from Future. Shortly after, Ciara took to social media to respond to media outlets who “misquoted” her.

“You be trying to walk this way,” the “Better Thangs” star shared via her Instagram story. “But sometimes social media betraying to have you walk that way. Nothing worse than being misquoted. But that’s life. Click bait I tell ya.”

In the original interview with Women’s Health, Ciara dished on what helped her become the wife and mom that she is today. “I told myself I’ve got to figure out how to navigate in the next chapter of my life,” she told the mag. The 37-year old star says she was ready for a drastic change in her life. “All the things I was aspiring to have at that time, even thinking about love… I was like, It’s going to happen when it’s supposed to. But I can’t love anybody to the best of my ability if I’m not loving on myself. I can’t be the best mom if I’m not loving on myself. So I put more focus on me, taking care of me; it was the best thing I could have done.”

Since splitting from Future in 2014, Ciara has gone on to “Level Up” in several different ways. She went on to share how self-care played a role in her now upgraded life. “It’s knowing what gives you a release, knowing what gives you joy. Go to that.”

As for Future, the “Wait For You” rapper is still having his fair share of relationship issues. He is currently he’s being sued by his ex, Brittni Mealy over a child support dispute. But the hasn’t stopped the Atlanta rapper from owning his self-proclaimed “Toxic King” title.

