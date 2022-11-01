Jordin Sparks
- Pop CultureJordin Sparks Suggests Chris Brown & Rihanna Beef Caused "No Air" Grammys Snub: WatchThe "American Idol" alum sat down for Cut's "Truth or Drink" video series, answering questions about listening to her own music in the bedroom and missing out on major awards.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJordin Sparks Defends Chris Brown: Everyone Deserves To "Grow"She believes debates about Chris's past abuse allegations "shouldn't even be a conversation anymore" because "it's about his talent."By Erika Marie
- TVJordin Sparks Suggests Chris Brown Should Compete On "Dancing With The Stars"The "One Step At A Time" songstress was the latest celebrity to be eliminated from the reality competition show.By Hayley Hynes