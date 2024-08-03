Travis Scott's "WAKE UP" Turns Six: Another Year Where La Flame Was Robbed At The GRAMMYs

What better time to remind Scott and his fans of another controversial decision by The Recording Academy?

The year that most likely started Travis Scott's confusion with the GRAMMYs was 2018. That's when the Houston, Texas native put forth his third studio album, ASTROWORLD. Since its release six years ago, it has become one of the biggest projects not just for him, but also in the streaming era. It boasts billions of streams and easily possesses his most hits on one tracklist to date. Additionally, its simply one of the best pop/trap rap LPs of the 2010s decade thanks to some memorable performances from the main attraction and his laundry of guests, as well as the rich and expansive soundscapes. Furthermore, it's constantly argued as Travis Scott's best work thanks to songs like "WAKE UP".

One of two collaborations between him and The Weeknd, it is essentially a raunchy and wavy love letter to their partners at the time. Overall, "WAKE UP" features some of the most creative, playful, and serene instrumentals on the record. It's just another reason why Scott and Abel are one of the best rapper/singer duos in the mainstream. Moreover, this track is part of the reason why it was snubbed for Best Rap Album. A lot of listeners painfully remember Cardi B's massive, but not nearly as impactful Invasion of Privacy taking home the GRAMMY.

It may not just be the fact Scott didn't win that year that still angers so many till this day. It's also because Pusha T, Mac Miller and Nipsey Hussle were also in the running and were denied. All of them made incredible records that year and were more than worthy winners. However, it's arguably worse for Scott because he could have two wins in this category. Killer Mike winning it this year was definitely a great choice. But at the end of the day, UTOPIA may once again be the more remembered album. Sadly, Scott will have to live with the Run The Jewels MC subliminally taunting him for the rest of his career.

"WAKE UP"- Travis Scott & The Weeknd

Quotable Lyrics: