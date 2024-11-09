Nicki Minaj Fans Are Livid Over Her Lack Of 2025 Grammys Nominations For "Pink Friday 2"

What do we think, Barbz?

The 2025 Grammy Awards nominations are finally here, and it was a big day for women in the music industry. Beyoncé led the whole pack of nominees – any gender – with 11 nominations, the most for any woman in a single year and the most total career nominations (now 99) for any artist. However, there were still some big snubs to talk about concerning these nominations, including a big gap that many Barbz understandably noticed. Despite its submission in multiple categories, Nicki Minaj and her late 2023 album Pink Friday 2 did not receive any nods, including tracks like "Everybody" and "FTCU." As you can see in the Instagram post down below and its comments, a lot of fans felt like this was a poor decision on behalf of the Recording Academy.

After all, Nicki Minaj found a lot of success with Pink Friday 2 as one of the biggest albums of the past year or so, especially in the commercial realm. Still, other Barbz instead focused on other amazing achievements from this year and the last (a record-breaking tour, other awards, etc.) instead of lamenting the lack of recognition from just one institution. Also, it's not like the Grammys are the end-all, be-all of the recognition of quality, impactful, and significant music.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Calls Out Ray J For Making Jokes About The Diddy Allegations

The Barbz React To Nicki Minaj's Grammy Snubs

Some artists get a lot of love from the Grammys, others don't, and a few massive stars just don't submit their work at all. With all this in mind, we wonder if the Recording Academy will address these snubs, whether it's Nicki Minaj or other artists. As for other hip-hop happenings with the Grammy Awards, Kendrick Lamar led the rap world with seven total nominations split across two of his Drake diss tracks. Certainly not the best look for any Recording Academy members looking to combat the narrative of a Young Money bias...

Jokes aside, Nicki Minaj doesn't need Grammys to acknowledge her magnanimous presence in the game, her untouchable status, and the blessings that continue to come her way. For example, she recently penned a cute anniversary post for her husband, Kenneth Petty. Still, we can't lie that some more flowers for the Trinidadian femcee wouldn't hurt.