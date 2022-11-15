Once again, music fans are questioning The Recording Academy’s choices, especially their aversion to Summer Walker. Currently, the internet is lit up following the announcement of Grammy nominations. Some hitmakers have earned themselves their first—or umpteenth—nod from The Academy, but other favorites were excluded.

For the second time, Summer Walker was snubbed by the Grammys, and she addressed the controversy online. “And for the grammys for a 2nd time, the math is literally not mathing,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

(Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Interscope)

In 2019, Walker’s Over It ran up the charts to the No. 1 position. Two years later, Still Over It amassed similar success, and it was believed that the latest release was a Grammy shoo-in. Yet, for another award season, the Grammys lept over Walker and her hit record.

“I was gone post some numbers but it’s ok,” she added. “Atleast the streets fuq with me. y’all always pack out every show & support everytime I drop so thanks for the love I do receive [white heart emoji].”

Walker isn’t the only woman whose fanbase has stormed the internet in ire. Megan Thee Stallion continues to reign in the Rap game, but she was missing from nomination lists. Some believed Tems deserved a Best New Artist mention, but she was omitted this year.

Months ago, Nicki Minaj called out The Recording Academy after considerations were revealed. She was upset because she was moved from Rap to Pop, thus prompting an online spat with Latto. Like Walker, Minaj found that she, too, was snubbed by the Grammys this time around. She has received nearly a dozen nominations throughout her illustrious career, however, she has yet to bring home a trophy.

Minaj’s tension with the Grammys has been well-documented. The Barbz are certainly upset about this one. Check out a few categories below.