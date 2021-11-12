Still Over It
- MusicSummer Walker On Her Grammy Snub: "I Feel Like I Got Played"Summer Walker recently reflected on her albums, "Over It" and "Still Over It," being snubbed at the Grammys.By Cole Blake
- Original ContentSummer Walker's Music Projects, RankedSummer Walker is a powerhouse, and her chart-topping albums prove she's an unmatched force in the R&B space.By Victoria Ifeolu
- MusicSummer Walker On Grammys Snub: "The Math Is Literally Not Mathing"Once again, The Recording Academy failed to recognize Summer's album.By Erika Marie
- MusicCiara Debuts "Better Thangs" Cover Art With Summer WalkerThe "Level Up" singer also shared the single's release date with her Instagram followers. By hnhh
- Pop CultureNick Cannon Remixes “Ciara’s Prayer”: “These Women Need Me”The single appeared on Cannon's recent "The Explicit Tape: Raw & B" project.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsSummer Walker's Man Lvrd Pharoh Calls Out BBMAs Over Doja Cat's R&B WinsAward shows continue to nominate Doja Cat for R&B awards, despite the internet's complaints.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSummer Walker Expresses Dislike For The Industry & Will No Longer Post Her Child on Social MediaIn a few Instagram posts, Summer Walker alludes to leaving the industry and will no longer post her baby on Instagram.By Brianna Lawson
- NewsSummer Walker, SZA, & Cardi B Float Their Way Through "No Love (Extended Version)"Cardi is in her R&B bag on Summer Walker's SZA-assisted "Still Over It" hit.By Erika Marie
- MusicCardi B Reveals She's On Remix To Summer Walker & SZA's Hit "No Love"The rapper also shared that she is "excited and nervous" because she's delivering a new sound on the track.By Erika Marie
- MusicSummer Walker Avoids Singing Certain Songs Live: "It's Still A Fresh Wound"During a recent concert, Summer explained why she can't perform certain tracks from her new album, as they are about her ex, London On Da Track.By Erika Marie
- MusicSummer Walker Debuts New Hairstyle & Gets Roasted By FansSummer Walker's new hairstyle polarized her fanbase.By Marc Griffin
- MusicLondon On Da Track Says He’s “Grateful” For The Success Of Summer Walker’s “Still Over It”It seems as though the co-parents are civil following the release of Walker’s latest project.By Hayley Hynes
- NumbersSummer Walker Ties Billboard Record With 18 Songs In Hot 100Walker's second album continues to rack up the accolades. By Taylor McCloud
- NumbersSummer Walker Eyeing No. 1 Debut With Just Over 170K Album SalesSummer Walker's "Still Over It" slated for inevitable No. 1 debut.By Milca P.
- ReviewsSummer Walker "Still Over It" ReviewWalker is on pace to break the record set by Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” with her emotional new album.By Hayley Hynes