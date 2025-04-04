YTB Fatt & Rob49 Drop Off Self-Affirming Slapper With "Yessirski"

YTB Fatt and Rob49 are two of the hottest rappers right now in the Southern region. One is from the Memphis/Arkansas area and the other hails from Louisiana. They also share a lot in common, especially when it comes to the topical focus and sound selections. Another thing that both of these young talents have is a lot of energy and an insatiable crave to party. Fatt may have more tracks about the streets and violence compared to Rob, but he does still have that passion for getting way too turnt. At these rowdy functions, they love to flex their wealth and luxury items, especially with the baddies around. That's what their new track "Yessirski" is all about. It's essentially a near-two-minute-long self-affirmation exercise.
"Uh, brand new deal seven M's, n****, f*ck it, I ain't even touch it / I done turned the ho to a loose leaf b*tch, she f*ckin' with dusties." The track is extremely vulgar and definitely sounds like something a rapper who's racking up the paper and leveling up status wise would pen. It's a track that's true to them even though it may come as a little abrasive to some. For YTB Fatt, this is now the third single of his. It seems he's got some sort of project in the works because he's grouped it with "New Year New Problems" and "Back On The Block" and into an EP of sorts. For Rob49 he's fresh off the viral success of "WTHELLY" and his feature on NoCap's "Fine Sh*t."
YTB Fatt & Rob49 "Yessirski"
Quotable Lyrics:
You the biggest? Yessirski
You cuffin' a freak? Nosirski
I spent two hundred on the neck, yessirski
Sh*t, you on drugs? Yessirski
You on molly? Yessirski
Is you f*ckin' and suckin'? Yessirski
