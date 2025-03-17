YTB Fatt Goes "Back On The Block" To Prove He Can Still Go Back Home

The streets say YTB Fatt can't go back home, funny thing is, he heard that when he was back home. Fatt reinforces his presence in the Memphis rap scene with "Back On The Block." The track marks his third video single of the year, following "Ghetto Fox" with Rio Da Yung OG and his January EP, New Year New Problems. Directed by TLW, the music video opens with a statement addressing speculation that Fatt had been banned from West Memphis. The text reads, "Rumor has it Fatt cannot come back to West Memphis / So he goes back to the city," setting an unapologetic tone. Rather than shying away from the rumors, he uses them as fuel, returning to the streets that shaped him and asserting his presence with confidence.

Lyrically, the track reflects his unwavering determination. He raps about loyalty, success, and the unbreakable bond with his city, making it clear that no amount of speculation or opposition can keep him away. His delivery is intense, laced with the kind of hunger that defines artists on the brink of something bigger. "Back On The Block" embodies the raw energy that defines YTB Fatt’s style. His deep Southern drawl, authoritative flow, and sharp lyricism paint a vivid picture of resilience and ambition. The production pairs ominous melodies with hard-hitting percussion, creating a menacing backdrop that amplifies his message. Every line drips with conviction, reinforcing his place among Memphis’ rising stars.

This release further cements YTB Fatt’s work ethic and relentless drive. His ability to turn adversity into motivation separates him from the pack, proving he’s not just another voice in Memphis rap—he’s a force to be reckoned with. With "Back On The Block," he continues to shape his legacy, pushing forward with an unshakable confidence that demands attention.

"Back on the Block" - YTB Fatt

Official Lyrics:

Sliding through Atlanta like it's Memphis

When I touch 30, I'm have a billion

But right now I'm 23 with millions

Got bad b*tches on 231 Fox trey when I get home