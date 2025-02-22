YTB Fatt & Rio Da Yung Og Complement Each Other Well On "Ghetto Fox"

YTB Fatt is from a different corner of rap than Rio Da Yung Og. But he sounds more than comfortable over Detroit production on "Ghetto Fox." The West Memphis, Arkansas native makes light work of the up-tempo beat that the blue-collared city is known for. "He gonna come 'round this sh*t, that boy died, he gon' tell it / Take a sh*t on the rap game, I know they smell me / Ratchet ho bummin', thought I had sex with Sexyy." Overall, he holds his own with Rio Da Yung Og. He's able to trade flexes and witty lines to match the energy permeating throughout.
This is a link-up that makes a lot of sense on paper, and even more when you hear them together. It's to the point where we can envision them dropping a joint project. On top of their chemistry, the beat is also infectious. It's potent to the ears with its watery keys, thundering bells, and rapid-fire kicks. Overall, we can expect more heat like this from both YTB Fatt and Rio. They have shown no signs of slowing down with the amount and quality of each single. After sharing a handful of EPs as well, we wouldn't be shocked if Fatt gives us a new LP soon. Check out "Ghetto Fox" in the meantime, though, and see if it's hitting.
YTB Fatt & Rio Da Yung Og "Ghetto Fox"
Quotable Lyrics:
They heard the Yung Og home, this sh*t look like a Lions game
Ten'll get you hit, a dub, crime pays
Had to leave the messy b*tch, she playin' Facebook live games
My son got a stick for Christmas, I ain't buyin' games
Promethazine with codeine, I ain't buyin' plain
'Less it's plain presi's
