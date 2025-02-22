YTB Fatt & Rio Da Yung Og Complement Each Other Well On "Ghetto Fox"

YTB Fatt continues to generate positive buzz.

This is a link-up that makes a lot of sense on paper, and even more when you hear them together. It's to the point where we can envision them dropping a joint project. On top of their chemistry, the beat is also infectious. It's potent to the ears with its watery keys, thundering bells, and rapid-fire kicks. Overall, we can expect more heat like this from both YTB Fatt and Rio. They have shown no signs of slowing down with the amount and quality of each single. After sharing a handful of EPs as well, we wouldn't be shocked if Fatt gives us a new LP soon. Check out "Ghetto Fox" in the meantime, though, and see if it's hitting.

YTB Fatt is from a different corner of rap than Rio Da Yung Og. But he sounds more than comfortable over Detroit production on "Ghetto Fox." The West Memphis, Arkansas native makes light work of the up-tempo beat that the blue-collared city is known for. "He gonna come 'round this sh*t, that boy died, he gon' tell it / Take a sh*t on the rap game, I know they smell me / Ratchet ho bummin', thought I had sex with Sexyy." Overall, he holds his own with Rio Da Yung Og. He's able to trade flexes and witty lines to match the energy permeating throughout.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.