YTB Fatt Continues To Flash Serious Skill With "Da Foxprint"

YTB Fatt's profile has steadily grown over these last two years and he's following through for the fans with his most polished tape yet.

At times, though, the trunk-knocking beats do overshadow Fatt's presence at times. But the artist has still barely scratched the surface when it comes to reaching his full potential. So, even though the beats are stronger at times than him across the LP, he's definitely got a great ear for them at least.

YTB Fatt is so confident in his new mixtape, Da Foxprint, that he's claiming that he's got "17 New Plaques" for everyone it. Time will tell if that turns out to be true or not, but the Moneybagg Yo and 10K Projects artist has been on a serious heater. Over these last two years, the West Memphis, Arkansas native has dropped four LPs.

