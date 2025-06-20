YTB Fatt Continues To Flash Serious Skill With "Da Foxprint"

BY Zachary Horvath 20 Views
YTB Fatt's profile has steadily grown over these last two years and he's following through for the fans with his most polished tape yet.

YTB Fatt is so confident in his new mixtape, Da Foxprint, that he's claiming that he's got "17 New Plaques" for everyone it. Time will tell if that turns out to be true or not, but the Moneybagg Yo and 10K Projects artist has been on a serious heater. Over these last two years, the West Memphis, Arkansas native has dropped four LPs.

This looks to be his most commercial attempt yet with some R&B cuts peppered in throughout the 17 tracks. "Bagel" and "Don Julio" find YTB Fatt tapping into a more melodic and sensual pocket, showing that he's willing to step out of his comfort zone.

But if that really isn't what you came for, don't worry. The "Pretty Brown" rapper has plenty of southern trap bangers to feed the masses. "Bigger," "I'm Him" with Moneybagg, and "Bigger Than The Program" are some of our favorites.

At times, though, the trunk-knocking beats do overshadow Fatt's presence at times. But the artist has still barely scratched the surface when it comes to reaching his full potential. So, even though the beats are stronger at times than him across the LP, he's definitely got a great ear for them at least.

But overall, this a solid offering from Fatt and it shows just how hungry he is to be the next voice out of the south.

YTB Fatt Da Foxprint

Da Foxprint Tracklist:

  1. Trials and Tribulations
  2. Days and Hours
  3. Slide On Me
  4. Call Me
  5. I'm Him (feat. Moneybagg Yo)
  6. Backed In (feat. Big Homiie G & Dee Mula)
  7. Don Julio
  8. Bagel
  9. Bigger
  10. Bigger Than The Program
  11. 2 Mill in the Summer
  12. Put Up With You
  13. Like Me
  14. Hit the Curb (feat. Fox BD)
  15. Pipe Me Up
  16. Millionaire Status
  17. Uncle Earle

