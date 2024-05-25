DeeBaby Wants To Know Something On New LP: "Can You Hear Me Now"

We have a new artist alert! Today, we are checking out Houston, Texas multi-talent DeeBaby. Not to be confused with DaBaby, we are checking out DeeBaby because his new album Can You Hear Me Now is here. The soon-to-be 28-year-old is drawing a lot of comparisons to artists like Kevin Gates, Moneybagg Yo, and maybe even a splash of Kodak Black and Rod Wave. That is because of his efforts to rap over booming Southern-fried trap beats.

He also likes to speak about his life experiences, as well as not being afraid throw some brags out there. For DeeBaby, this is following up on his 2023 record Junkie Mode, which also got the Chopped & Screwed treatment. However, this is third offering overall, with Black Sheep being his debut in 2021. Even though he has been garnering attention as of late, he has been working toward star status for a few years.

Listen To Can You Hear Me Now By DeeBaby

His first ever release came back in 2018 with "Venice." Can You Hear Me Now is just one of many accomplishments for DeeBaby, though. He has been dropping single after single and contributing to other artists' work. For example, he was teamed up with the likes of King Khemoo, YTB Fatt (who is on this LP), as well as Brown Money Mindz and fellow Texan That Mexican OT. See why DeeBaby is deserving of the attention by checking out his new tape above.

What are your thoughts on Can You Hear Me Now by DeeBaby? Which songs are you gravitating toward the most right now? Did YTB Fatt deliver a solid performance? Is this his best project to date, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding DeeBaby. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Can You Hear Me Now Tracklist:

You Hear Me Star Shootin Oil Change with YTB Fatt Teva Holding Me Back No Hard Feelings No Competition If I Lost It All Memories Bring Back You Back With M's If I Die Tonight Painful Visits No Pain Left Already Know Billboard California Quarantine Dangerous David Ruffin Essentials Chosen One Forgive Me If You May I Can'r Control Without No Sunshine

