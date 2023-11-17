Lil Durk And His OTF Group Drop Banger After Banger On “Nightmares In The Trenches”

Lil Durk promised a busy year for his fans a little after he dropped his studio album, Almost Healed. He has certainly delivered on that by going on a feature run and now he is back with another full project. Last week, the Chicago rapper put out his single, "Smurk Carter." It was a clear nod to one of the greats, Lil Wayne.

From the flow to the cover art for the track, he did everything to emulate the Louisiana legend. Now, he along with some friends, are back with some more heat. The OTF group is here to accompany their leader for some gnarly and head-knocking tracks. Almost all of the gang is here to bring all the energy they can.

Listen To Nightmares In The Trenches By OTF And Lil Durk

However, maybe one of the best cuts here features a dominant performance from Rob49. He lands on the opener, "Nobody's Safe" along with OTF Boonie Moe. "Eyes Red," which follows, is another highlight, and "Smurk Carter" closes it out. Other outsiders that land on here are up-and-comer YTB Fatt and Icewear Vezzo.

What are your initial thoughts on Lil Durk and OTF's brand-new album, Nightmares In the Trenches? Who is your favorite member of the OTF group? Which tracks are you liking the most so far? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Lil Durk and OTF, as well as all of the best album drops.

Nightmares In the Trenches Tracklist:

Nobody's Safe with OTF Boonie Moe, Rob49, Only The Family Eyes Red with Lil Durk, Only The Family Posted At with THF Zoo, CoKilla, Only The Family Them Ones with Lil Durk, Only The Family I'm The Type with Lil Durk, chief wuk, Only The Family Last One with Doodie Lo, YTB Fatt, Only The Family F*** It with Icewear Vezzo, Only The Family Hood Said with Lil Durk, Only The Family Whatever You Wit with CoKilla, Deeski, Only The Family It's On Me with Booka600, Only The Family Smurk Carter with Lil Durk, Only The Family

