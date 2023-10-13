Lil Durk Puts Out “All My Life (Remixes)” With Burna Boy & Stray Kids

Lil Durk's messages of positivity are stronger than ever. The Chicago MC is back with some new versions of his feel-good smash hit, "All My Life." Of course, we all know the original song features a terrific verse from J. Cole. But, Durk wanted to bring some new sauce and sure did that with two remixes. The first of the two-pack brings on Nigerian multi-talent, Burna Boy. Then, on the second rendition K-pop boy band, Stray Kids enters the mix.

It is worth mentioning that neither edition includes a different beat to fit each artist's respective style. The same triumphant production from Dr. Luke remains. So, if you were hoping for that sort of change, you will not be happy. But, if you still enjoy the beat, then it is a win-win. However, what is unique about the Stray Kids inclusion is that J. Cole is removed from it to make room for all of the bandmates to shine.

Listen To Lil Durk's "All My Life" Remixes

While it is not as surprising to see Burna on a track with Lil Durk since he does do a lot of crossovers into hip-hop, Stray Kids is an enticing mixture. More and more rappers are beginning to dip their toes with artists from Asia, like Jack Harlow. It creates new and exciting ideas to keep rap fresh. Hopefully, others take these examples and run with it.

Quotable Lyrics From (Burna Boy Remix):

Call me what you want, but don't call me weak

All my life, they tryna put me on my knees (Ayele oh oh, Ayele ko ko)

All my life I try not to waste precious time, waste my precious time

I choose to speak life

Why they plot to take my life over food and wine?

