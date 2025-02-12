Cash Cobain, Rob49 & Bay Swag Are "Trippin on a Yacht" On Producer's New Wavy Party Banger

Another project seems to be in the works for the sexy drill phenom.

His newest single, "Trippin on a Yacht," brings along Bay Swag and Rob49. Bay (Queens) and Rob (Lousiana) perfectly synch up to the bouncy and spacey beat. Overall, Cash Cobain manages to effortless blend his signature style and 49's native Bounce subgenre. Moreover, it's a testament to the "fisherrr" creative's creativity and continuous innovation that's been keeping him relevant. Per Genius, "Trippin on a Yacht" looks to be a lead single for another project. Right now, partywslizzy is the tentative title. However, there's no release date available yet. But we can see this track gaining some love quickly due to its catchy melodies and wavy performances. Check out "Trippin on a Yacht" with the link below.

No one knows how to throw a horny and drug-laced rager better than New York producer Cash Cobain. The 26-year-old has steadily made a name for himself for ushering in this more sensual and nastier take on the typically violent East Coast subgenre. He calls it sexy drill and by now you have probably caught wind of how he goes about executing this. Cash Cobain loves to use samples and chop them up to create a vibe that listeners can get completely lost in. They really transport you to his dark, moody, and raunchy words effectively and that's the formula he's rocking with today.

