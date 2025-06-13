Cash Cobain is back again with another toxic love cut in "Sick n Tired" with rising NOLA femcee OnlyHeaven.

I'm sick and tired of all these h*es, but all the good ones chose up, this ain't how it's 'posed to be My baby mom, I love hеr soul, but I just know it's over, she just can't get ovеr me I'm freakin' out, I gotta go 'cause I just can't get over every girl that do somethin' to me So everybody 'cross the globe, every single soul, drink up if you know what I mean

Cash Cobain is has a girl that is extremely fond of him; however, he just doesn't feel the same way. Instead, he knows that he can't give commitment and would rather join the streets and have fun at the club with ladies galore. That toxic energy is all over his latest single, "Sick n Tired."

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.