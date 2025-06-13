Cash Cobain is has a girl that is extremely fond of him; however, he just doesn't feel the same way. Instead, he knows that he can't give commitment and would rather join the streets and have fun at the club with ladies galore. That toxic energy is all over his latest single, "Sick n Tired."
What's also prevalent on this cut is the New Orleans bounce sound, a distant cousin of his sexy drill subgenre. To help bring some more credibility to his homage, rowdy, underground, Louisiana femcee, OnlyHeaven is here too.
Even though this track is melodic and sappy, she brings a commanding presence. "Oh, do you need that? 'Cause I got that / I'm from Uptown, where your block at? / I want a New York n****, where the Bronx at? / I need a head busser from Chiraq," she demands on her verse.
Like Cash Cobain's previous single, "Trippin on a Yacht" with Bay Swag and Rob49, "Sick n Tired" is woozy and intoxicating from the start. There seems to be a sonic theme here for the New York rapper and producer, who's slated to drop another album later this year.
But spin this new offering in the meantime, below.
Cash Cobain & OnlyHeaven "Sick n Tired"
Quotable Lyrics:
I'm sick and tired of all these h*es, but all the good ones chose up, this ain't how it's 'posed to be
My baby mom, I love hеr soul, but I just know it's over, she just can't get ovеr me
I'm freakin' out, I gotta go 'cause I just can't get over every girl that do somethin' to me
So everybody 'cross the globe, every single soul, drink up if you know what I mean