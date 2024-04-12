Lil Yachty Roasts Rob49: "You Kinda Look Like A Fish": Watch

Ever since Lil Yachty and MitchGoneMad dropped their first episode of the laid-back forum, A Safe Place, about nine months ago, it has been nothing short of successful. Their unfiltered and sometimes hilarious commentary on the music industry has been a welcome addition to hip-hop community. The two interviewers have racked up an impressive list of guests in that short time span as well. ScHoolboy Q, Sexyy Red, J. Cole, and DJ Akademiks are just few of the high-profile names to mention. Yachty and Mitch have given fans some amazing clips from the podcast so far and this latest episode with Louisiana up-and-comer Rob49 did more of the same.

The highly energetic rapper's name has been growing quickly in just about a year or so. Ever since he got a place on Travis Scott's UTOPIA, Rob has gone on to collaborate with some of the best. For example, him and fellow NOLA legend Lil Wayne recently worked together for a single called "Wassam Baby." Additionally, he had a hilarious cameo in Sexyy Red's wild music video for "Get It Sexyy." Now, with this interview with one of rap's most experimental minds, it further proves he is now a star in the game.

Lil Yachty Turns A Safe Place Into A Rob49 Roast Session

However, Yachty was not here to given him flowers the whole time. According to HipHopDX, Lil Boat roasted Rob by saying he "kinda look[s] like a fish." The "TOPIA TWINS" rapper gave his interviewer an opening to make a joke when he asked, "How old I look?" That is when Yachty went in for the kill, "He kinda look like… a Avatar." Rob threatened him back, saying, "I’ll bust y’all a** in here. I’m from New Orleans." If you want to skip to the hilarious clip, jump to the 29:30 mark.

