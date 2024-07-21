Cardi B Blasts Hater Who Slid Into Offset’s DMs

Cardi B is on a roll.

It's been a busy couple of weeks for Cardi B, as she's made a point to let haters know she won't be tolerating any disrespect. Last week, for example, she put Joe Budden on blast for criticizing her work. She accused him of crossing the line, making it clear that she doesn't plan to stop doing what she does anytime soon. He later apologized, and she appeared willing to put the past behind them.

Now, however, she's taken to X to call out someone who frequently disses her online. The user in question had shared a screenshot of her flirty DMs to Offset, who Cardi has two children with. The rappers' relationship was on the rocks a few months back, but they now seem to have reconciled.

Cardi B Claps Back

"Hey Sister, since you like sharing tell him open the dm’s. I got a mad water slide @iamcardib," the user captioned the screenshot. Cardi B was quick to fire back, seeming shocked that the critic went after her and her music simply because they were interested in Offset. "Sooo the whole time this what it was about ? You made it about my album ,my plastic surgery,my marriage all cause you want to sleep wit my babydad ? …..y’all weird!!" she wrote. She went on to repost various supporters' responses to the debacle, mocking the user for the unanswered messages.