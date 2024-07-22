Cardi B Vehemently Rejects Feminism While Calling Out Her Female Fans In Explosive Rant

Cardi B has received a lot of hate throughout her career in general, but it seems she's reached her boiling point.

Cardi B recognizes that she can be volatile at times. Fans have witnessed it on numerous occasions throughout her career, and it is something she is not proud of. In fact, she recently apologized to her supporters and thanked them for sticking around regardless after her spat with Joe Budden. "Sometimes I get a little aggressive because y'all know I don’t like to be told what to do. Thank you for the love and anticipation and always holding me down❤️ I love y'all". However, her unpredictable behavior is already making another appearance. According to AllHipHop, The Bronx MC is seemingly fed up with female fanbase in particular. Additionally, you can throw her support of feminism in the trash.

These strong feelings come after Cardi B got into with a female TikTok star, Paradise Paris. The GRAMMY winner and content creator were originally talking about the well-known delay of the rapper's sophomore album. However, it somehow turned personal. Paris posted a screenshot of IG DMs she sent to Cardi's hubby Offset right around the time they unfollowed each other amid their split late last year. Paris was making herself available, saying things like, "I got some thangs I wanna do to you", and "It look like six flags I wanna go WEEEEEEEE". Fans, especially her female ones, have constantly questioned Cardi and Offset together, but it seems this heated interaction is sending her.

Cardi B Doesn't See The Appeal Of Feminism Anymore

Cardi addressed all of this female hate on an IG Live and stood by entering her "villain era". She began, "I’m not a feminist no more. You want to know why? Because you could get on social media and your hardest critics is women. Women are always out here looking for ways to talk s*** about other women", she affirmed. "It’s like it’s like women worst enemies are women, and y’all like to be talking about that it’s men. No, it be y’all b****es". Going forward, Cardi claims to be dropping the "nice" act and if anyone tries to drag her or her relationship with Offset then "[you better] hope ya page is private".

