Dame Dash has had his fair share of disagreements with peers throughout his career. Recently, for example, he commented on artists becoming podcasters. He pointed to Joe Budden in particular, claiming that he used to be a Roc-A-Fella artist. Budden later discussed this on his podcast, arguing that this isn't really the case.

"Dame said that all of the hot podcasters are Roc-A-Fella podcasters," he began. "He said 'I thought all of y'all were rockstars, not chatty little b*tches.' He didn't say that, but that's what he was trying to say. [...] Leave me out of all that. Whatever you're doing, my name should have nothing to do with that."

"I was Roc-A-Fella for 79 seconds and I keep it a secret. It's not something I run around promoting or I'm proud of. I ain't release an album on Roc-A-Fella, I ain't put a song out on Roc-A-Fella, I didn't get a Roc-A-Fella chain, I ain't get a Roc-A-Fella cup of coffee," Budden continued. "I didn't get a Roc-A-Fella penny. So when you're having these Roc-A-Fella conversations [...] keep me out of that. I'm not a Roc-A-Fella rapper, artist, podcaster. I don't have nothing to do with that none of that sh*t."

Was Joe Budden Signed To Roc-A-Fella?

During a recent interview with Cam Capone News, Dame reacted to Budden's remarks. He claimed that while he and Kareem "Biggs" Burke voted yes on Budden, it was a no from Jay-Z.

"Just because I was CEO doesn't mean that I could just make moves. I had to get approval from Jay, Lyor, Biggs, and myself and then everyone would have to sign off on it," he explained. "When I started doing business with Joe Budden it was towards the end. So it was one of them situations where we voted, and Jay-Z voted no but me and Biggs voted yes. But then, you know, there was no more Roc-A-Fella."