Bam Margera was fired from Jackass 4 at the beginning of the year and ever since then, director Jeff Tremaine says that he has been receiving disturbing text messages from the actor/stuntman. The longtime collaborators have been at odds this year since Margera's firing, which allegedly happened after the actor broke the clause of his contract. It has escalated so severely that their issues were brought to court. A restraining order has been granted, which means that Margera legally needs to stay 100 yards away from Tremaine, his wife, and his kids. He will also be forced to stop sending threatening text messages.

As reported by TMZ, Bam Margera has been sending threatening messages to Jeff Tremaine for much of this year. The texts were included in legal documents, including death threats against the director and his children.



Francois Durand/Getty Images -- Bam Margera, Johnny Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine attend the premiere for 'Jackass 3D'

"Look at your children and grab your pocket book and write a check, if you are greedy, and cheap, look at your children again," allegedly wrote Margera in the messages. "If you don‘t sign the paper, look at you children. Sign your stupid Fucking contract before your (sic) not safe anywhere."

Tremaine says that the contract Margera is referring to was written by the actor himself. "You are the fucking reason I am batshit crazy," said Margera in the texts. "Sign the fucking contract or your life will change."

Take a look at all of the messages in the link below. Hopefully, Bam gets the help he needs. He appears to be in crisis mode and needs professional guidance.

[via]