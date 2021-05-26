We're four months away from the scheduled premiere of Jackass 4 and all hell is breaking loose. The longtime friends and stuntmen got their beginnings on MTV thanks to Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonez, and director Jeff Tremaine. There have been spinoffs, movies, and specials over the years showcasing Knoxville and Co. pulling off ridiculous stunts, but some of the stars have gone down rough paths. Bam Margera has reportedly been in and out of rehab as he struggles with addiction, and while he was all set to reunite with the Jackass crew for the next film, it was recently shared that Margera had been fired.

TMZ now reports that things must be crazier than we think behind the scenes because Jeff Tremaine has filed for a restraining order against his former friend Margera.



Knoxville has previously publicly spoken about Margera, his arrests, and his addictions, but this time around, it seems that production is keeping things hush-hush. TMZ reports that details regarding what may have caused Tremaine to take things to court are unknown at this time, but Margera has repeatedly come forward with social media rants about production and the Jackass crew.

Steve-O has commented on the division, saying both Margera and Tremaine “are the same two people who organized the intervention which saved my life... Everyone bent over backwards to get [Margera] in the movie, and all you had to do was not get loaded. You've continued to get loaded, it's that simple”.

Margera has also accused production of edging him out of the film and called on his fans to boycott Jackass 4 when it hits theaters this Fall, but he's often flip-flopped depending on his feelings about his friends from day-to-day. Check out a video of Bam Margera below.

