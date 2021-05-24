Bam Margera is no longer a part of the upcoming Jackass 4 due to a substance abuse problem, as we reported in February. The star took to Instagram to express his thoughts upon being fired and is back again with more sentiments for the public.

In a video shared on Sunday night, Margera calls out the franchise’s director Jeff Tremaine and co-star Johnny Knoxville. He says his Jackass “family” has betrayed, abandoned, and rejected him just to reap the profit benefits from him starring in the film.

He closed the video with a positive outlook, stating that he is “in Florida, safe, and getting phenomenal help with the "Green Queen” who has helped rock stars Brian Johnson and Steven Tyler with their substance abuse issues.

Jerod Harris/WireImage/Getty Images

Fellow Jackass Steve-O replied to the post with his own perspective on the situation. “Bam— the two people you’re saying wronged you (Knoxville and Tremaine) are the same two people who organized the intervention which saved my life," he writes, directly responding to Bam's message. "Everyone bent over backward to get you in the movie, and all you had to do was not get loaded. You’ve continued to get loaded, it’s that simple. We all love you every bit as much as we all say we do, but nobody who really loves you can enable or encourage you to stay sick.”

While Bam seems to still be unhappy with his partnership with the Jackass team, he seems to be in high spirits about improving his health.