More twists have dropped in the ongoing legal saga of former Jackass star Bam Margera. Margera caught the attention of news outlets in April after reportedly assaulting his brother at the family home. That resulted in a four-day police manhunt before Margera turned himself in. After that incident, Margera claimed that he would be pursuing sobriety in order to see his son, Phoenix.

However, things quickly spiraled out of control after Margera was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold in Los Angeles in June. Reportedly, Margera had flown to LA in order to try and force a visit with his son. He was placed in psychiatric care after filming a video in which he said he would smoke crack until he died unless he saw his son. After that, he was discharged to a rehab facility owned by former NBA star Lamar Odom. However, Margera left the program early and reportedly headed to Vegas.

Margera Reiterates Desire To See Son

Speaking to TMZ outside a courthouse in LA, Margera reiterated his desire to see his son in person. However, he claimed that his ex-wife, Nikki, is currently preventing him from doing this. Furthermore, he alleged that the most contact he has had with Phoenix since this whole debacle began has been a handful of brief FaceTime calls.

Margera is currently engaged in a custody battle with Nikki. The latest court hearing was over the validity of their marriage. Margera claims that the marriage, which took place in Iceland in 2013, was not legal as neither he nor Nikki were residents of the country. If upheld, it would call into question whether the California court has the authority to rule on the case. Meanwhile, Nikki also spoke to TMZ after the proceedings. “I haven’t yet seen anything that was consistent,” Nikki said on Margera’s alleged sobriety. “It’s scary,” Nikki continued, speaking on Margera’s erratic behavior, “His behavior has been extremely scary. Automatically, I’m going to choose our son. He [Margera] has put us in some extremely dangerous situations.”

