PETA Slams Britney Spears For Buying New Puppy

Britney Spears has a lot going on at the moment. Last week after reports swirled that a divorce between her and husband Sam Asghari was imminent, the news became official. Since then a series of concerning news stories have emerged about various aspects of her life that has fans very concerned. While all of this is going on she’s also been somewhat erratically posting to social media sparking fires and sharing her feelings with fans. One of those posts included the legendary pop star showing off her adorable new puppy Snow. While many fans were happy to see it, PETA was not.

A rep for the organization reached out to TMZ about her decision to purchase a dog rather than adopt from a shelter. “When influential people buy puppies, puppy mills cheer and animal shelters watch the homeless-animal crisis get even worse,” they explained. With this one cutesy post, Britney Spears has sentenced countless deserving dogs in shelters to more days without love, a comfy bed to curl up on, or a chance at a real life.” The criticism comes just a months after the organization took aim at comedian Pete Davidson for doing the exact same thing. That erupted into one of the strangest beefs of 2023 so far.

Britney Spears New Puppy Upsets PETA

The new puppy joins a pretty small group of those remaining in Spears’ inner circle. A report earlier this week claimed that she basically only had her lawyer and manager left to care for her following her divorce. That report followed another from an insider claiming that Spears never properly made up with her family. The insider described her situation as “isolated.”

Despite the impending court battle set to take place, Asghari has been cordial to Spears publicly. In response to questions about the divorce, he said “I wish her the best.” What do you think of PETA’s critiques of Britney Spears buying a new puppy? Let us know in the comment section below.

