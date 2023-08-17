Britney Spears Is Reportedly “Isolated” From Family As Divorce News Breaks

Last night fans learned for the first time that Sam Asghari was officially filing for divorce from Britney Spears. The news followed a report that came just a day earlier claiming that a divorce was imminent and it was “only a matter of time.” Now amid the divorce in a time when Spears would normally turn to family, it seems they may not be on the best terms. An insider to the situation recently spoke with Page Six explaining how things have been within the Spears family following the divorce news.

“Her meeting with her mom went OK, but there’s still a lot of hurt there, so they haven’t quite reconciled. Britney is still very angry with Jamie Lynn, too,” the insider explains. The source goes on to say that Spears is “isolated, especially now without Sam.” Thankfully, the source did have some measure of positivity to end their statement with saying Spears “is hanging in there, all things considered.” Spears is yet to make any public comments following the news of the divorce breaking last night.

Britney Spears Reportedly Not “On Good Terms” With Family

Last month. Britney Spears made her long-awaited return to music. She teamed up with a former collaborator in Will.i.am for a new single. The track was called “Mind Your Business” which served as both a hard-hitting chorus and a message to Spears’ many haters. The last time the pair worked together they delivered a fan-favorite hit song with “Scream & Shout.”

Britney Spears also dealt with another scandal last month. She was reportedly slapped by the security of NBA rookie Victor Wembanyama. After video of the incident emerged fans argued endlessly over who was in the wrong. Though no charges were filed for anyone involved many fans still believe that there was wrongdoing by one of both parties. The situation came before the top pick in this year’s NBA draft has even made his debut in the league. What do you think about Britney’s ongoing family situation amid her divorce? Let us know in the comment section below.

