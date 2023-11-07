Timbaland Trends After Controversial Britney Spears And Justin Timberlake Comments

A lot of people have been talking about Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears in the wake of Britney's new memoir. She released The Woman In Me last month which drew quite a bit of attention for her honesty in regard to how the music industry at large treated her. One of the people who came out looking the worst as a result of the memoir was Justin Timberlake. Britney revealed all kinds of details about their relationship which left fans pretty upset with Timberlake.

The first big reveal came in the form of the bombshell that Timberlake got Spears pregnant while the two were dating in the early 2000s. They reportedly both agreed that it wasn't the right time to have a child though. In the memoir itself, Britney discusses the "excruciating" process of ending the pregnancy in secret. Even more disrespectful for fans was that Timberlake reportedly broke up with Spears by text. The backlash from her fans got so bad that Timberlake was forced to turn off all the comments on his Instagram.

Timbaland Weighs In On Justin Timberlake And Britney Spears

Now, one of Justin Timberlake's collaborators is drawing controversy for his thoughts on the situation. Timbaland says that Timberlake should have put "a muzzle" on Britney in the wake of her memoir. The comments are so obviously disrespectful that backlash erupted online pretty much immediately. Timbaland even found himself trending on Twitter from how many people were expressing their dissatisfaction with his comments.

"It’s crazy how it takes one stupid comment for me to look at someone completely differently…" one comment on the situation reads. "A MUZZLE!? on a woman who is speaking her truth and after being traumatized her whole life? I’m genuinely shocked and disappointed timbaland said this," another comment reads. While some have tried to come up with justifications for the comments, most are calling him out for the disrespect. What do you think of Timbaland's controversial comments about Britney Spears? Let us know in the comment section below.

