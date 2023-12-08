Ginuwine Responds To Britney Spears' Justin Timberlake "Blaccent" Allegations

Back in October, Britney Spears released her eagerly-anticipated memoir, The Woman In Me. The book contains various previously untold stories, including accounts of her career, relationships, and more. She shares a lot about her former public relationship with Justin Timberlake in the book, even once accusing him of using a "blaccent" when chatting with Ginwuine.

"Sometimes, I think they tried too hard to fit in," Spears wrote of NSYNC. "One day, J and I were in New York going to parts of town I’d never been to before. Walking our way was a guy with a huge blinged-out medallion. He was flanked by two giant security guards. J got all excited and said so loud, ‘Oh yeah, fo shizz, fo shizz. Ginuwine! What’s up, homie?’" she alleges.

Britney Spears Accuses Justin Timberlake Of Using "Blaccent"

For obvious reasons, her story got social media users talking. It managed to invoke plenty of secondhand embarrassment, with countless commenters calling it disrespectful and strange. During a recent interview with PEOPLE, however, Ginuwine addressed Spears' story, claiming that he personally doesn't remember it. “Yeah, yeah, I definitely heard about it. People were calling about that. But I can tell you I don’t remember that happening. I truly don’t remember that happening.” According to him, if it had actually happened, he would have remembered it. “If Justin would’ve did something like that, I probably would’ve looked at him like, ‘Why are you acting like that?’" he says. "If he did that, that would be something that I would remember. That would’ve definitely stuck out. So nah, I don’t remember that happening.”

While it's possible that Spears simply remembers something that Ginuwine doesn't, it seems as though her recollection might've been incorrect. What do you think of Britney Spears accusing Justin Timberlake of using a "blaccent" when speaking to Ginuwine? What about Ginuwine denying her claims? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

