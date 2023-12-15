Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Extravagant "Cobra" Chain

After a relatively quiet first half of the year musically, Megan Thee Stallion has been dropping material pretty consistently across the past few months. While she's contributed to various soundtracks and appeared as a feature on her long-awaited second crossover with Cardi B "Bongos," she's only released one song of her own. That track is "Cobra" which sees Megan digging into her feelings and getting personal on some issues she's had recently while still delivering her trademark intensity.

Now, she's leaning into the reptilian themes on the track. She shared a video to her Instagram story showing off her new chain. It's a take on the ouroboros imagery of a snake eating itself but done with a Cobra in reference to her recent release. She also shared a follow-up picture preempting fan comments about her birthmark. "And you not a real hottie if you didn't know my birthmark is on my neck! not a dang hickey," she captioned the second picture. Check out the stunning new piece of jewelry below.

Megan Thee Stallion's Cobra Necklace

Just today another new song with Megan involved dropped. The track is called "Not My Fault" and sees the rapper teaming up with breakout singer and actress Renee Rapp. The track is due to appear on the soundtrack for the upcoming film Mean Girls. The film also stars Rapp in the lead role. It's the second soundtrack cut Megan has dropped this year. She also contributed to the Dicks: The Musical soundtrack while also playing a role in the film itself.

Megan is also, somehow, still dealing with the fallout from the notorious shooting incident between her and Tory Lanez. Tory's driver recently released a statement claiming that one of Megan's friends, Kelsey Harris, was holding the gun that eventually shot her in the foot later that night. Megan fervently denied the implication that it was actually Harris who shot her. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion's new chain inspired by her recent single "Cobra?" Let us know in the comment section below.

