- MusicNicki Minaj Might've Blasted Megan Thee Stallion As A Flop In Lengthy New TweetLooks like it's going to be all-out war between the Hotties and the Barbz, and Young Money's First Lady is kicking things off with receipts.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureFoxy Brown & Claudia Jordan Criticize Looks & Call Out Career Flops In Feisty DM AltercationThe two women found themselves trading shots after Foxy shaded Lil Kim's sales projections for her upcoming memoir.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureThe Weeknd On "Blinding Lights": "I Thought It Was Gonna Be A Flop"Despite Abel Tesfaye's fears, the second single from his "After Hours" album is now certified diamond by the RIAA.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMargot Robbie & Brad Pitt's "Babylon" Bombs At Box OfficeMargot Robbie's newest film, "Babylon," bombed at the box office.By Cole Blake
- TVRay J Tells Joe Budden About Heavily Clowned "Verzuz" Performance: "It Was The Casamigos"Ray J's rendition of "One Wish" didn't quite hit the mark (or the note) he was aiming for.By Hayley Hynes
- Movies"Morbius" Flops In Theaters After Returning Due To Meme Popularity"Morbius" earned just $85,000 on its first day back in theaters after being brought back due to the popularity of memes regarding the film.By Cole Blake
- SportsNBA Sends LeBron James Warning Following Viral FlopLeBron James has received a warning from the NBA, following his viral flop, Friday night.By Cole Blake
- MusicCardi B Responds To People Calling Her A "Flop"Cardi B addresses the people who called her a "flop" and "irrelevant" during her nine-month break from music.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLizzo Wanted To Quit Music After "Truth Hurts" Failed On ChartsThe song is now her most successful hit ever.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj's "Megatron" Flops During Second Charting WeekThis wasn't the comeback that Nicki Minaj pictured.By Alex Zidel
- Numbers"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" Could Lose Up To $120 Million"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" might not recover from a rough opening weekend.By Cole Blake
- SportsRussell Westbrook's Rivalry With Joel Embiid Gets Personal"He's always in his feelings!"By Devin Ch
- MusicMariah Carey's "Glitter" Sales Grow 8,374% After #JusticeForGlitter CampaignMariah Carey's "Glitter" album is getting its justice.By Milca P.
- Music6ix9ine Bails On Howard Homecoming Weekend Show, Costs Promoters $300KPromoters claim this is the second time Tekashi 6ix9ine has canceled on them.By Aron A.
- SportsWarriors' Draymond Green Mocked LeBron James For "Flopping" Last NightFlagrant or flop?By Kyle Rooney