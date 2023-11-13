Foxy Brown & Claudia Jordan Criticize Looks & Call Out Career Flops In Feisty DM Altercation

Both Foxy Brown and Lil Kim have surpassed the prime of their careers, but still, their legacies live on to remind the rap divas of today who paved the way for them. Much like the tension that exists among today's femcees, we've previously seen both Foxy and Kim throw shade at each other over the years. When the "Magic Stick" hitmaker went viral for excitedly projecting that her upcoming memoir would garner better sales than the Bible last week, her contemporary couldn't help but laugh at the notion on social media.

As per usual, Kim's fans stood behind her – including Deal or No Deal alum Claudia Jordan, who expressed her opinion that Brown should stay in her lane. When she got wind of this, the 45-year-old slid straight into the model's DMs to give her a piece of her mind. "Somebody better warn you nobody ass b**ch," Foxy wrote to Claudia. "Lol!!!! What you gonna do to me?? Fight me like your career has been fighting success as of late!? No one is scared of an old b**ch, Trust me I am one too! Now fall back and stop embarrassing yourself du**y," the latter clapped back.

Foxy Brown Lashes Out at Claudia Jordan for Defending Lil Kim

The Brooklyn-born lyricist decided to hit back with a low blow about Jordan's "Dorito feet," but the former pageant queen didn't let the hate get her down. Instead, she re-posted Brown's insults on her IG Story and wrote, "All 'cause I commented on a post that Kim bothers no one and to leave her alone... Here comes this heifer in DMs."

Despite not being as booked and busy as she once was, Claudia Jordan still seems like a great person to go to if you need tea on Hollywood's inner circles. Earlier this year, she and Luenell joined Jason Lee on his podcast to spill insider secrets about the industry, including who they think is the Black "mean girl" of the industry. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

