Lil Kim’s “Bigger Than The Bible” Memoir Claim Has Foxy Brown Sounding Off

Earlier this week, Lil Kim made a bold claim about the sales of her upcoming memoir. "When we post our pre-sales, we be surpassing the Bible. And that's crazy. And the thing is, it's like the Bible, like I don't take that lightly. I already know that. But it's like some crazy shit going on behind the scenes," Kim proclaimed on Instagram Live. For context, the Bible is believed to have sold five to seven billion copies around the world. That's almost one for every single person on Earth. Something tells us that Kim maybe exaggerating just a little bit.

However, if one person isn't buying the claim, it's Foxy Brown. "BIBLE [Crying face emoji]" and "[Facepalm emoji, Laughing emoji]" both appeared as separate posts on Brown's Instagram story after Kim made her claim hours prior. Furthermore, it's unclear when The Queen Bee will be released. However, if Kim is already talking about pre-sales, then it must be fairly soon.

Read More: Lil Kim Refutes Claim She Had Creative Control Over Ebony Magazine Cover Photo

Lil Kim Throws Her Panties Into The Crowd

Furthermore, it's not just her words that are garnering Kim attention as of late. At a recent show in Atlanta, Kim subverted the trend of fans throwing things on stage by launching her underwear into the crowd. While performing at the ONE MusicFest, Kim launched the garments into the crowd.

Kim later referenced this fact when thanking her fans online. "Atlanta, thank you for your energy, it was amazing. Despite the technical difficulties, that was out of my control. Btw, who got my panties?" she asked hilariously, to much delight from her fans. It's unknown if Kim did indeed find out the fate of her panties. However, it's not a stretch to imagine that they will find their way onto an online sale listing in the near future. Follow HotNewHipHop for all the latest music news and any updates on Kim's memoir.

Read More: Sukihana Joins Lil Kim Onstage: “This Is A Dream Come True”

[via]