Petition To Ban Nicki Minaj From Social Media Circulates Online, Fails Miserably

Nicki Minaj has been all over social media over the last few days. Overall, a lot of what she has been saying on social media has been directed at Megan Thee Stallion. She is currently embroiled in a feud with the rapper, and she is clearly upset about the song "Hiss." It feels as though Nicki has been stuck on social media ever since the song was put out. Meanwhile, Megan has remained calm about the situation and hasn't said much else. Needless to say, there are two different approaches being done here.

On Monday morning, Nicki came through and dropped her latest track "Big Foot." This song has been teased since Friday, and it is meant to be a Meg diss track. Unfortunately for Nicki, very few people are feeling the song right now. The bars are being questioned, and some even think that Nicki may have used ghostwriters in the past. Ultimately, it has not been a good look. Since dropping the song, she has remained active on social media, however, much to the chagrin of some fanbases. In fact, a new petition is circulating, urging platforms to ban her.

Some Want Nicki Minaj Off Of Social Media

The petition was seemingly created by a Cardi B fan. However, it is not gaining as much traction as they may have liked. Since this morning, it has amassed 162 signatures out of a goal of 200. Of course, 200 signatures is not a lot, in the least bit. If social media platforms were to actually ban Minaj, they would need to see millions of people up in arms, and even that might not guarantee a ban. Needless to say, this latest effort may just be all for nothing.

If Nicki catches wind of this petition, one can only imagine how upset she would be.

