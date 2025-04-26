News
Tytan Newton
Relationships
Blueface Who?: Chrisean Rock Glushes Over New Boyfriend, Tytan Newton, On Social Media
Chrisean Rock and Blueface experience a toxic relationship that resulted in the two sharing a son together with Blueface questioning DNA.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
4 hrs ago
17 Views