Chrisean Rock Probation Termination Gossip News
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: ChriseanRock attends Hollywood Unlocked's 3rd Annual Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 27, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Things are looking up for Chrisean Rock, who has turned her life around since getting released from prison last year.

It's been an undoubtedly difficult couple of years for Chrisean Rock. In September of 2023, she welcomed her first child with Blueface, Chrisean Jesus. Just a few months after her son's arrival, the "Thotiana" rapper turned himself in for an alleged probation violation. He's been behind bars ever since, and in June of last year, Chrisean found herself in some legal trouble of her own.

While supporting Blueface at one of his court hearings, she was arrested on a fugitive warrant. Her charges were related to two different cases. One stemmed from her alleged assault of Tamar Braxton's backup singer James Wright. The other stemmed from her allegedly getting caught with drugs in a vehicle in Oklahoma. She was eventually released and put on probation.

Fortunately, however, things are now looking up for the Baddies star. Recently, she took to social media to reveal that the state of Oklahoma has agreed to terminate her probation early. She shared a heartfelt message with her supporters about the new development, as captured by No Jumper.

Blueface Release Date

"Thank you Jesus and everyone that helped me stay on track," she wrote. "Now I can really be Artist / creator / traveler/ Actor. Everything no restrictions Praise God I was supposed to get off probation late 2026 look at Jesus he had other plans I know yall miss me I just waiting for this be established now I can plan and really travel."

As for Chrisean's ex, Blueface, it looks like he still has to wait a few months before he gets released. It was previously rumored that he'd be getting out in in July, but now, it's being reported that he'll be released in January of 2026. During an interview with The Progress Report in March, he said the first thing he'll do when he gets out is see his family and "get back to the music."

