It's been an undoubtedly difficult couple of years for Chrisean Rock. In September of 2023, she welcomed her first child with Blueface, Chrisean Jesus. Just a few months after her son's arrival, the "Thotiana" rapper turned himself in for an alleged probation violation. He's been behind bars ever since, and in June of last year, Chrisean found herself in some legal trouble of her own.

While supporting Blueface at one of his court hearings, she was arrested on a fugitive warrant. Her charges were related to two different cases. One stemmed from her alleged assault of Tamar Braxton's backup singer James Wright. The other stemmed from her allegedly getting caught with drugs in a vehicle in Oklahoma. She was eventually released and put on probation.

Fortunately, however, things are now looking up for the Baddies star. Recently, she took to social media to reveal that the state of Oklahoma has agreed to terminate her probation early. She shared a heartfelt message with her supporters about the new development, as captured by No Jumper.

"Thank you Jesus and everyone that helped me stay on track," she wrote. "Now I can really be Artist / creator / traveler/ Actor. Everything no restrictions Praise God I was supposed to get off probation late 2026 look at Jesus he had other plans I know yall miss me I just waiting for this be established now I can plan and really travel."