SZA Confirms She's Working On A New Album But Admits She's "Frazzled"

After one of the biggest years of her career, SZA revealed she hasn't taken a break. Even though she knows she probably should. In her new GQ cover story by Frazier Tharpe, the Grammy-winning singer opened up about life after her first international co-headlining stadium tour. She admitted that she jumped straight into the studio and didn't take any breaks when she got back.

“It’s been about a month and a half since I came home [from tour],” SZA told GQ. “I came back and I just went right into some bullsh**t. I don’t know why I’m back in the studio making a whole other album, just doing a whole bunch of sh**t. Spending time outside of my house for days at a time. I feel so frazzled.”

The quote captured both her restless artistry and exhaustion. 2025 has been a landmark year for SZA. Moreover, she starred in her first feature film (One Of Them Days), performed at the Super Bowl halftime show, and scored a single that spent 13 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with SOS. By all accounts, it should have been her moment to rest. Instead, she mentioned that she went back in her Burbank studio to get to work.

SZA Speaks On New Album

Though SZA confirmed she’s been recording new material, she made clear that there are no immediate plans to release another album, possibly not even in 2026. Instead, she’s focusing on experimentation, vulnerability, and growth. She spoke about wanting to “put [her] ego down” by collaborating with writers for the first time outside her trusted circle and studying musical legends like Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, and the Delfonics.

“I want to deliver certified bangers,” she said. “Songs with so much intention that it’s just palpable to anybody.”