Travis Scott Movie Will Hit Strip Club As First Stop Of Its Viewing Tour

Travis Scott's new movie Aggro Dr1ft, a collaboration with legendary filmmaker Harmony Korine, is bound to be one of his oddest projects yet. If you're looking for proof of that, look no further than the film's upcoming "tour" for viewing events, which will reportedly begin at a strip club. Moreover, according to Variety, folks wanting to catch the flick will seek out bizarre venues, kicking off at Cr*zy Girls in Los Angeles on February 7 of this year. It's unclear what other locations this tour will hit, but one thing's for sure. From what organizer EDGLRD suggested, they aim for an immersive experience unlike traditional cinema systems.

"The distribution of Aggro Dr1ft goes beyond the limitations of the outdated moviegoing experience," Eric Kohn, the company's head of film strategy and development, remarked in a statement. "You don’t just watch Aggro Dr1ft. You step into a new world, and these events will allow audiences to immerse themselves in it." Although Travis Scott's film earned a 38% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes following its screening at the Venice Film Festival last fall, it sounds like more of an audiovisual treat than a true-blue feature. Alas, with rumors of another album coming soon, maybe that's exactly what he wants.

Travis Scott Performing At Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 21: Travis Scott performs at Madison Square Garden – Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour on December 21, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Furthermore, for those curious, Aggro Dr1ft is apparently about a hitman in Miami Beach on a mission. It's shot entirely through an infrared lens, and these tour events and screenings will pop up at select venues across the United States after February 7. In addition, EDGLRD's visuals, plus performances from Harmony Korine and producer/composer araabMUZIK, will make up this full experience. Of course, this whole rollout is unsurprising when you look at Travis Scott's artistry. After all, his nightclub sets while on his Circus Maximus tour showed us he's a fan of the space.

Meanwhile, as La Flame waits to see whether UTOPIA will win a Grammy, he's keeping as busy as ever. Hopefully Aggro Dr1ft releases in more accessible formats further down the road, but for now, it's a cool experiment to try. Do you think it will live up to the hype? Let us know in the comments and stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Travis Scott.

