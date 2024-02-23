Tiffany Haddish Posts Footage From Israel Trip, Fans Accuse Of Her Being On A "Propaganda Tour"

Tiffany Haddish has continued to face backlash for her controversial trip to Israel. Haddish livestreamed segments of her tour as she was driven around Jerusalem in a bus that appeared to contain several other influencers and pro-Israeli media figures. This has led to a wave of increased backlash against the actress, whose joke about "going to find a man" was retweeted by the Israeli government. This comes amid a wave of new attacks on Palestine, as well as related issues stemming from the ongoing war.

"She’s on an influencer trip a few miles away from where kids being slaughtered. Must be fun," one person said. "Meanwhile people on the other side are literally starving to death. Smfh dystopian af," added another. "This is disgusting. To make a mockery of the pain and suffering 🥺," lamented a third. Many more people filled the comments with rallying cries of "Free Palestine".

Read More: Tiffany Haddish DUI Blamed For Sudden Cancelation Of Kevin Hart Show

Tiffany Haddish Tearfully Defends Israel Trip

Meanwhile, Haddish also tearfully defended her trip during a live interview with TMZ earlier in the week. Haddish spoke at length about the ongoing hostage crisis surrounding civilians taken in Hamas' initial incursion into Southern Israel last October. However, Haddish, despite veering into the territory of IDF propaganda, insisted that she also cared about the plight of the embattled Palestinian population. At the time of writing, over 30,000 Palestinians have been killed. Israel has continually vowed to leave nothing but dust in the face of international calls that they are perpetuating genocide.

Furthermore, Haddish also addressed the jokes she had recorded and published online during her flight to Israel. Even pro-Israel advocates were dismayed that Haddish had joked that she was on her way to "find a man" in Israel. Haddish doubled down, praising herself for doing something that most other single women wouldn't dare to do. Additionally, Haddish attempted to draw sympathy from TMZs viewers by claiming she was "all alone" in the world.

Read More: Mia Khalifa Mocks Tiffany Haddish For Going To Israel To "Learn And See With Her Own Eyes"

[via]