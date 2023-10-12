Doja Cat Talks About Her Internet Addiction On “Hot Ones”

Appearing on Hot Ones is becoming a sort of rite of passage for celebrities. Hundreds of famous people have stopped by the now-famous desk to each some increasingly spicy wings while being interviewed by host Sean Evans. That includes dozens and dozens of rappers over the years. Most recently Cardi B took her seat on the show to discuss aliens, FDR, and many other subjects. Next in line to take on the interview challenge was Doja Cat.

Doja has had a strange few months in the public eye, but you can't tell from her appearance on Hot Ones. In the episode, she handles her spice better than a lot of other interview subjects while flying through a variety of subjects. In the video, she discusses some of her favorite hip-hop legends like Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes. She also once again explained her turn to a bald look, which has always been controversial with fans. And in one particular clip, she explained some of the "YouTube rabbit holes" she's fallen into during her long-running internet addiction. Check out the entire interview below.

Doja Cat On "Hot Ones"

Last month, Doja Cat released her new album, Scarlet. The album debuted in the top 5 on the Billboard 200 pushing 72k units in its first week. While those are only modest numbers by pop star standards the Hot 100 is where she's really dominated. Her single "Paint The Town Red" has been on the very top spot for three non-consecutive weeks since it dropped as a single earlier this year. It's on the top of the chart this week holding off songs from SZA and Taylor Swift.

Doja Cat has been showing off her internet addiction to fans for months. She's been frequently taking to Instagram to address controversies, start new controversies, and share various news with fans. What do you think of Doja Cat appearing on Hot Ones to discuss her internet addiction? Let us know in the comment section below.

