Doja Cat Fans Seemingly Create Fake Apology For Sam Hyde Shirt

A fan account for Doja Cat posted a fake apology on social media, Tuesday, purporting that the singer addressed her recent controversy regarding the wearing of a shirt featuring alleged neo-nazi internet personality Sam Hyde. Despite the circulation of the statement, Doja still hasn't spoken out about the backlash. She did, however, delete the photo from her Instagram.

The Twitter page, UpdatesOfDoja, captioned the statement as if it had been deleted: "Doja cat really should’ve kept this." The response reads: “You guys, I literally had no idea who that man was. I got that shirt from a thrift sale. I thought it looked cool cause he was holding a gun and I had a single called ‘Gun’ coming next month. Sorry.”

Doja Cat Performs At The VMAs

Doja Cat performs onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

While many users in the replies fell for the apology, others called out the fan account. "Not yall making a fake apology Im begging yall go outside be like icarly and live life breathe air," one wrote. The controversy arrives shortly after the release of Doja's latest album, Scarlet. She dropped the project back on Friday, September 22, 2023, with no features. It peaked at number four on the US Billboard 200. Check out the fake statement on the Sam Hyde situation below.

Doja Cat's Fan Promote Fake Apology

Doja cat really should’ve kept this pic.twitter.com/zhRC7PzZ3B — UpdatesOfDoja (@updatesondoja) October 11, 2023

Later this month, Doja will be embarking on The Scarlet Tour along with Ice Spice and Doechii. Their first show will go down on Halloween, October 31, 2023, at Chase Center in San Francisco while the last will be held on December 13, 2023, at United Center in Chicago. Be on the lookout for further updates on the tour on HotNewHipHop. Additionally, be on the lookout for Doja Cat's upcoming appearance as the next guest on Sean Evans' Hot Ones, on Thursday.

