Beyoncé is coming to the end of the European leg of her Renaissance Tour. Beginning in Stockholm on May 10, the legendary artist has worked her way across Belgium, Wales, Scotland, England, France, Spain, and Germany. At the time of writing, all that remains are a pair of shows in Warsaw, Poland. After that, she heads to Toronto on July 8 to begin the lengthy North American leg of the tour.

One of the things that has defined the tour is the many iconic outfits that Beyoncé has worn so far. Whether it’s looking angelic in Amsterdam, or nearly flashing a nipple to the good people of Hamburg, the costuming department has absolutely killed it. But fans weren’t expecting the Queen herself to drop a scintillating outfit on social media from her show in Frankfurt.

Beyonce Wows In Black Mini Dress

While Beyoncé has worn a number of black minidresses on the tour so far, the latest one to wow fans was posted to her official Instagram. The dress has a deep V-neck, showing plenty of cleavage. Furthermore, it barely covers The Queen Bey Behind with a teasingly high hem. Additionally, the fabric used gives the whole thing a futuristic vibe (Space Mommy? Sorry.). Once again, the costume department absolutely outdid themselves to create something so fabulous for Beyoncé to wear.

The images were presumably taken at the Frankfurt show on June 24 before being posted to social media. However, it’s safe to say that fans (big and small) have gone absolutely wild for the look. At the time of writing, the post has garnered over 1.2 million likes. “Oh yes ma’am,” writes Nicki Minaj in the comments, who recently flaunted her own plunging neckline in the video for “Barbie World”. Other commenters can barely contain their thirst for the 41-year-old music legend. What do you think of Beyoncé’s latest look? Let us know in the comments.

