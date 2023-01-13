Beyoncé is one of the biggest artists ever, and her Ivy Park brand with Adidas has matched her stardom in every way. When she was looking to find a sneaker home, Adidas was the only brand that truly spoke to her. Subsequently, the two have created some amazing collaborations.

Overall, sneakerheads have responded very well to her work with the three stripes brand. As a result, new offerings are always being cooked up. Now, it seems like the two will be working on the Adidas Top Ten 2000, which was a shoe worn by Kobe Bryant.

Image via Adidas

Ivy Park x Adidas

In the official images down below, you can find the first colorway of the Adidas TT 2000 x Ivy Park collab. This is a model that combines some neutral tones as well as some loud ones. Overall, this creates a unique mix that we think sneakerheads will enjoy quite thoroughly.

Firstly, this shoe opens up with some beige suede. There are actually multiple shades of beige to be found here, especially as we go closer to the wavy side panels. Lastly, we get the huge pops of color from the midsole and outsole where there are multiple shades of orange.

Adidas TT 2000 – Image via Adidas

When you put this all together, you get a shoe that stays true to the Ivy park aesthetic that Beyoncé has crafted thus far. Hopefully, the brand and Adidas continue to do great things throughout 2023.

Release Details

For those of you out there who want to grab this shoe, you will be able to as of Friday, January 20th for $200 USD. Pairs will be available through Adidas.com as of 10:30 AM EST. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas

Ivy Park – Image via Adidas

