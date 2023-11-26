Margot Robbie Shoots Down "Barbie 2" Likelihood

Margot Robbie discussed the possibility of her returning for a sequel to Barbie, making it seem unlikely during a recent interview, as caught by TMZ. When prompted with the idea, she admitted she couldn't imagine what it would encompass.

In an interview clip posted by the Associated Press, Robbie says: "I think we put everything we had into this one. We didn't build it to be a trilogy or something. Greta put everything into this movie, so I can't imagine what would be next."

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 13: Margot Robbie attends a photocall on July 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Warner Bros. )

It's not the first time Robbie has addressed the idea. In July, she told TIME: "It could go a million different directions from this point. But I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels." Geta Gerwig, who co-wrote and directed Barbie, has played coy about the possibility of a second film. Speaking with The New York Times after Barbie hit theaters in July, Gerwig explained her stance. “At this moment, it’s all I’ve got,” Gerwig told the outlet shortly after the film opened. “I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I’ll never have another idea and everything I’ve ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn’t want to squash anybody else’s dream, but for me, at this moment, I’m at totally zero."

Margot Robbie On "Barbie 2" Chances

“Barbie 2”? Margot Robbie on whether there will be a sequel to her summer hit. She produced and starred in Greta Gerwig’s film, which made over $1.4 billion at the box office. pic.twitter.com/x6dsIOq3iJ — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 17, 2023

If no Barbie sequel comes to fruition, it'll undoubtedly be a disappointment to Warner Bros. after the original grossed over $1.4 billion at the global box office. In addition to Robbie, it starred Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. Be on the lookout for further updates on a second Barbie film on HotNewHipHop.

